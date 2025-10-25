Hyderabad: GHMC has reportedly shut down Sri Chaitanya School, a private school in Hyderabad’s Serilingampally area, over alleged violation of construction rules. Nearly 14000 students study there.

The building was sealed last Monday.

Officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) claimed that the building failed to possess a required parking space or a cellar, despite repeated notices issued to the management.

It has been learnt that the management shifted first term-1 exams that commenced on Friday, October 24, to virtual mode and relocated Class 10 students to another of its branches located in Chandanagar.

Also Read IT raids on Sri Chaitanya across India, Rs 2 cr seized from Madhapur branch

Since the closure, parents have been visiting the school daily, seeking clarity from the management. However, the principal said the management is said to be in talks with GHMC officials to resolve the issue.

Concerned about their children’s education, parents have appealed to the authorities to allow the school to function temporarily until the management finds an alternate building. The school has reportedly been operating from the same premises for nearly nine years.