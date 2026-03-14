Hyderabad’s historic stepwells are slowly turning into cultural stages, and the music collective Tangy Sessions is at the heart of this transformation. Known for bringing live performances to spaces that once served as the city’s water lifelines, the collective has played a key role in how people experience these sites.

After its viral weekend concerts at the Bansilalpet Stepwell, which helped spark renewed interest in the city’s often-overlooked site, Tangy Sessions is taking its performances to another heritage stepwell: Bapu Ghat Baoli.

Activating stepwells as cultural spaces

For Tangy Sessions, the move to Bapu Ghat Baoli is a part of a broader effort to bring attention to Hyderabad’s lesser-known heritage sites.

Speaking about the shift, founder Arjuna Prasad said, “I believe that constant cultural programming can activate heritage places. Hyderabad does not have heritage spaces that are associated with music. So, through our work, we want visitors to turn into patrons who return again and again. We want these spaces to become a part of their memories and their identity.“

The decision to explore new venues comes after six months of continuous weekend performances at Secunderabad’s Banslilapet Stepwell, where concerts transformed the historic structure into a vibrant cultural venue.

“Yes, we are moving, but it is not a permanent departure from Bansilalpet. We are taking a temporary break from the site as summer approaches. And being located in a dense residential neighbourhood, it can also cause disturbance to students during the exam season,” Arjuna tells Siasat.com.

The pause is expected to last around two months, during which time Tangy Sessions plans to experiment with other spaces across Hyderabad. Arjuna added that shows are being explored at recently renovated stepwells in Tarnaka, although those plans are still in the works.

What to expect at Bapu Ghat Baoli

According to Arjuna, Tangy Session aims to give each heritage venue its own artistic identity. “We are trying to provide each space with a distinct voice and narrative so that each stepwell will have a different artists’ lineup,” he said.

So, the upcoming event at Langar Houz’s Bapu Ghat Baoli will feature a lineup of classical music and dance performances.

The show is scheduled on Sunday, March 15, where audiences can expect performances across multiple classical forms.

The evening will include classical dance performances by Tanusri, Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam expert, and Hemathi, who has trained in Bharatanatyam. The lineup also features a sitar performance by Shruthi Katkuri, a Kathak performance by Jaipur Gharana dancer Radhika Arora, and a violin recital by Abhijit Gurjale.

Event details

Where? Bapu Ghat Baoli, Langar Houz

Date- Sunday, March 15

Timing- 7:15 to 9:45 pm

Ticket- Rs. 2000 onwards

Registration– Visitors can book their tickets via the Google Forms on Tangy Sessions’ Instagram account.