Hyderabad’s young mental health advocate bags Girl Up’s ‘Champions of Change’ award

Syeda Noorul Zain, a 19 year-old girl from Hyderabad, has won the ‘Champions of Change’ award at the Girl Up India Leadership summit for her efforts towards raising awareness of mental health among youth. She was felicitated during an event held in New Delhi on October 8.

During the summit, Noorul Zain’s tireless advocacy and awareness initiatives for youth mental health garnered recognition. She was presented with the award by distinguished figures such as Shombi Sharp, the United Nations Resident Coordinator of India, and Dia Mirza, a renowned actor and passionate advocate for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Aditi Arora, Country Director of Girl Up India, was also present, along with Andrea Wojnar, UNFPA representative for India, and Priestley Johnson, Country Director of Girl Up USA. Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sindhu was the chief guest at the event.

Beyond her influential advocacy, Noorul Zain holds distinguished positions as a UNICEF Youth Delegate and a Youth ke Bol policy champion.

Furthermore, the impact of her work extends beyond awards, notably during a pivotal consultation event held in Vizag where she engaged with numerous peer educators, ministers, and other stakeholders, evaluating youth-centric schemes and providing invaluable insights for potential improvements.

Notably, Noorul Zain’s influence transcended borders during a G-20 co-branded event, where she shared insightful ideas and perspectives with an international audience, engaging with various international ministers. This event highlighted her role in the global dialogue and underscored her commitment to driving positive change.