HYDRAA continues demolition drive, razes structures in Film Nagar

Hyderabad: Continuing the demolition drive, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Saturday, November 9 razed alleged unauthorised structures on main roads based on complaints in Film Nagar.

During an inspection, HYDRAA officials confirmed that structures, including a house boundary wall and a shed, had extended onto the road.

After the demolition, debris was cleared.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath directed GHMC Khairatabad zonal commissioner Anurag Jayanti to fast-track the road construction, which is expected to be completed within two days.

According to a tweet by HYDRAA on X “Locals, pleased with the road expansion, noted the structures had been there for 15 years.”

On September 22, HYDRAA demolished illegal structures in survey number 12 of Krishnareddypet, under Ameenpur Municipality in Sangareddy District. HYDRAA identified 16 illegal structures built on government land in Patta Survey No. 6 of Patelguda village.

HYDRAA, following orders, carried out the demolition with assistance from revenue and municipal teams, under tight police supervision led by Patancheru DSP Ravinder Reddy. The structures were reportedly linked to BRS leader Thota Chandrasekhar.

HYDRAA reclaims 111.72 acres land till Sept 11

To date, HYDRAA has demolished illegal constructions across 26 locations, successfully reclaiming 111.72 acres of land within Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits to date.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath submitted a detailed report on September 11 to the Telangana state government announcing that it has demolished 262 structures since its inception.

According to the report, HYDRAA demolished a total of 42 unauthorized structures near Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur, marking the highest number in the report. This was followed by 24 structures near Pedda Cheruvu in Ameenpur, 14 near Appa Cheruvu in Gaganpahad, 13 near Kathwa Lake in Dungidal municipality, and three structures at Manemma Galli, Ramnagar crossroads in the Musheerabad constituency.

The first raid took place on June 27 at plot no 30 (Lotus Pond) in the Film Nagar Cooperative Society. Subsequent demolitions included structures owned by political figures, businessmen, and even the N-Convention, owned by film actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, in Tummidikunta Lake, Madhapur, on August 24, reclaiming 4.9 acres.