Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA) demolished illegal structures in survey number 12 of Krishnareddypet, under Ameenpur Municipality in Sangareddy District, on Sunday, September 22. HYDRA identified 16 illegal structures built on government land in Patta Survey No. 6 of Patelguda village.

Several residents expressed frustration, claiming HYDRA did not provide sufficient notice for evacuation. One resident shared, “I’ve been here for a decade, and they demolished my house without prior notice. My wife is seven months pregnant, where should we go now?”

Another woman said, “My son worked hard and sent money to build this house. We had no idea the land belonged to the government, and now HYDRA has demolished it. They should have given us time to relocate.”

HYDRA, following orders, carried out the demolition with assistance from revenue and municipal teams, under tight police supervision led by Patancheru DSP Ravinder Reddy. The structures were reportedly linked to BRS leader Thota Chandrasekhar.

HYDRA resumed demolition operations in Hyderabad after a two-week hiatus. The agency focused on illegal structures in the Kukatpally area, targeting 16 marked buildings, including both occupied structures and those under construction.

In the Nallacheruvu area, HYDRA identified seven acres of encroached land within a 27-acre zone. A total of 25 illegal buildings, including apartments, were flagged for demolition after prior notices were issued.

HYDRA demolitions in Sangareddy leaves residents in disarray



HYDRA reclaims 111.72 acres land till Sept 11

To date, HYDRA has demolished illegal constructions across 26 locations, successfully reclaiming 111.72 acres of land within Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits to date.

HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath submitted a detailed report on September 11 to the Telangana state government announcing that it has demolished 262 structures since its inception.

According to the report, HYDRA demolished a total of 42 unauthorized structures near Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur, marking the highest number in the report. This was followed by 24 structures near Pedda Cheruvu in Ameenpur, 14 near Appa Cheruvu in Gaganpahad, 13 near Kathwa Lake in Dungidal municipality, and three structures at Manemma Galli, Ramnagar crossroads in the Musheerabad constituency.

The first raid took place on June 27 at plot no 30 (Lotus Pond) in the Film Nagar Cooperative Society. Subsequent demolitions included structures owned by political figures, businessmen, and even the N-Convention, owned by film actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, in Tummidikunta Lake, Madhapur, on August 24, reclaiming 4.9 acres.