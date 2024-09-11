HYDRA demolishes 262 illegal constructions, reclaims 111.72 acres land

Hyderabad: The recently formed Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) has to date demolished illegal constructions across 26 locations, reclaiming 111.72 acres of land within GHMC limits.

HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath submitted a detailed report on Wednesday, September 11, to the Telangana State government, announcing that it has 262 structures since its inception.

According to the report, HYDRAA demolished a total of 42 unauthorised structures near Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur, the highest number in the report. This was followed by 24 structures near Pedda Cheruvu in Ameenpur, 14 structures near Appa Cheruvu in Gaganpahad, 13 structures near Kathwa lake in Dungidal municipality, and three structures in Manemma Galli, Ramnagar cross roads in Musheerabad constituency.

The first raid took place on June 27 at plot no 30 (Lotus Pond) in the Film Nagar Cooperative Society. Subsequent demolitions included structures owned by political figures, businessmen, and even the N-Convention, owned by film actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, in Tummidikunta Lake, Madhapur, on August 24, reclaiming 4.9 acres.

The chief minister also urged people who have encroached on land in the Full Tank Level (FTL) or buffer zones of the lakes to voluntarily vacate. He made it clear that demolitions of all encroachments on FTL or buffer zones will be carried out by HYDRA.

Although HYDRA is conducting demolitions in Hyderabad, it has recently assured the public that no occupied houses will be demolished as part of its demolition drives.

HYDRA to have more power; NOC to become mandatory

According to various media reports, the government is gearing up to accord more power to HYDRA with regulations requiring a mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) for construction near lakes, canals, and other water bodies in and around Hyderabad.

Under the new rules, builders will need to obtain an NOC from HYDRA to ensure compliance with environmental and zoning regulations, with stricter enforcement in flood-prone areas. These measures aim to safeguard water bodies and protect buffer zones from encroachments amid Hyderabad’s rapid urban growth.

According to reports, further details about the extent of buffer zones and the specific areas affected by the new regulations are expected to be released by the government soon. In the meantime, builders and developers are urged to consult with HYDRA before starting any new projects to avoid legal issues and ensure compliance with the updated regulations.