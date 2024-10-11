HYDRA demolition: Nizam era Gurudwara, temple in risk, says petition in HC

Hyderabad: A house motion petition has been filed in the High Court seeking to prevent the demolition of Baba Mehr Dasji Gurudwara, a Hanuman temple, and several homes in Hyderabad.

The petitioners, including the caretaker of the Gurudwara, Mahender Singh Das, and 15 others, argue that these structures should not be demolished as they have historical significance and have existed since the Nizam era.

The petition highlights that the Gurudwara and temple are located on land marked as “RB-X” for demolition, despite being situated outside the Musi Riverbed and buffer zone.

The land was allocated by the Nizam over 4.20 acres, and the petitioners assert that marking these properties for demolition is illegal.

They also claim that municipal and revenue officials are attempting to demolish homes near the Petlaburju Police Transport Organization under similar pretences.

The petitioners have requested the court to direct authorities to submit old records of the Musi River to support their claims.

However, the High Court has declined to hear this petition urgently, with a possibility of it being reviewed on Monday.