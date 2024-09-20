HYDRA FIR: GHMC dy commissioner approaches HC for anticipatory bail

Hyderabad: GHMC Deputy Commissioner Nandagiri Sudhamsh has approached the Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail after a Rangareddy district court dismissed his plea last week.

Sudhamsh is named in an FIR filed by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) for allegedly granting building permissions in the buffer zone of Erla Cheruvu in Madinaguda, Chanda Nagar circle.

In his plea before the High Court, Sudhamsh argued that mere dominion over the lake area is insufficient to attract charges of criminal breach of trust. He contended that he is being made a scapegoat and the FIR was instituted for political reasons.

The High Court is currently hearing Sudhamsh’s anticipatory bail plea in this case. The outcome of the hearing will determine whether he will be granted protection from arrest or not.

In his plea to the High Court, Sudhamsh noted, “It has been one year since my transfer from the Chanda Nagar circle,” while challenging the FIR filed against him regarding his alleged previous actions.

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) demolished the illegal structures on August 11.

Sudhamsh’s lawyer previously argued in the district court that he had not committed any wrongdoing. He asserted, “The asset in question is the tank or the land in the buffer zone, which was not entrusted to me but remains under the irrigation department’s control. Therefore, I cannot be charged with criminal breach of trust.”

Principal Sessions Judge S. Sashidhar Reddy rejected Sudhamsh’s argument, emphasizing that all public servants are responsible for safeguarding public assets.

The judge stated, “It was his duty to ensure that no constructions occur within the buffer zone and to protect the lake. From this perspective, a prima facie case has been established against the accused officer.”

While denying the anticipatory bail plea, the district judge expressed concerns about Sudhamsh’s influence, suggesting he might tamper with evidence and obstruct the ongoing investigation.