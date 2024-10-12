‘HYDRA not demon but… ‘: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister for coal and mining, G Kishan Reddy on Friday, October 11, said that the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) is not a demon, however, rules must be followed.

Reddy raised objections over the marking of houses on the Musi River bed and urged Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to restructure the Musi Riverfront Development Project. The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president further sought to know whether the Congress government has drawn plans to manage the sewage for treatment of Musi waters and construction of STPs.

The Union minister clarified that the BJP wasn’t against the demolition of houses constructed on FTL and buffer zones. He, however, said that the houses of the poor should not be razed as their lives were associated with the respective localities.

Reddy called for the demolition of illegally constructed farmhouses and villas. “HYDRA is not a demon. The process of demolishing illegal structures in Hyderabad is not new. In the past too, such structures were razed. But laws were followed for carrying out the demolitions,” the minister remarked.

He also challenged chief minister A Revanth Reddy to hold “Praja Darbar” in the areas affected by the HYDRA demolitions including Ambedkar Nagar, Annapurna Nagar, Tulasiram Nagar and the areas surrounding the Amberpet Assembly constituency, which he represented before losing to Kaleru Venkatesh of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Reddy further said that he had interacted with a few people who were affected by the demolitions undertaken by HYDRA for the Musi Riverfront Development Project.