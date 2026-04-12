HYDRAA Ameenpur demolitions continue, residents clash with officials

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) continued demolitions for a second day in Sangareddy’s Ilapuram amid clashes, as more residents said they were losing homes and livelihoods.

“I have a six-month-old baby..I don’t know what to do….how are we going to survive? My uncle is on dialysis, and my aunt has a heart illness… their well-being is our responsibility…our main income comes from the plant which they demolished,” stated a woman while speaking to the media on Sunday, April 12.

As Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) continued demolitions for a second day at Ilapuram village of Ameenpur mandal, Sangareddy district, on Sunday, April 12, more people came forward saying they were losing their houses and livelihoods. pic.twitter.com/MOt5uRka9y — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 12, 2026

In another video, an agitated man climbed atop a shed carrying large stones as a JCB stood in front of his house. Police officials followed suit, pacifying him. They were able to overpower him and descend him to safety.

Speaking to the media, the man said, “This house was built during my grandfather’s time, and I’ve been living here for over 15 years. Why did you take taxes from us if our houses are illegal? Revanth Reddy should come here and face us if he has the guts.”

Also Read Residents stranded after HYDRAA demolishes ‘vacant’ building in Ameenpur

Images: HYDRAA on X

Images: HYDRAA on X

HYDRAA demolitions in Ameenpur

The previous day, HYDRAA tore down a farmhouse and demolished the six-storey building, which the agency said belongs to Supreme Court lawyer Mukheem and his brother Azeem.

The properties were built on government land in violation of a 1998 court order asking to maintain the status quo. Approximately 1,263 acre of land in survey numbers 1 to 220 of Ilapuram village belong to the government. Out of this, 861 acre, worth Rs 15,000 crore, were freed from encroachment on Saturday, HYDRAA has stated.