HYDRAA announces number to report soil dumping in Hyderabad lakes

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has appealed to the people to join hands with the agency to curb the dumping of soil and construction debris inside the water bodies.

On Tuesday, February 11, HYDRAA announced a dedicated number on which people including residents’ associations, students, NGOs or anybody else, could call to report the dumping of soil and debris inside the water bodies so that immediate action could be taken against those responsible.

The agency has requested the people to take pictures and videos of lorries, tractors, JCBs and other vehicles while being used to dump soil inside the tanks and send them to the dedicated number.

Since the beginning of the effort to check illegal dumping of soil inside the city lakes in the last month, HYDRAA has filed 48 cases and seized 31 lorries for dumping soil inside the lakes.

Along with the owners of lorries and JCBs, HYDRAA has filed cases against the owners of real estate companies as well. The agency has decided to take stringent action against contractors and realtors indulging in destroying lakes by dumping soil.