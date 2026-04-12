HYDRAA cannot fence prohibited lands without approvals: HC

Court noted that fencing cannot be justified just because the property appears on the prohibited list.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 12th April 2026 10:30 pm IST
Telangana High Court with domed architecture and lush greenery.
Telangana high court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, April 10, stated that Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) cannot fence land merely because it was listed in the prohibited category.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar issued the directions while hearing a case challenging HYDRAA’s actions on a 1.26-acre parcel of land in Survey number 55 of Khanamet village in Serilingampally.

The petitioner, K Sabitha, had sought a writ of mandamus declaring HYDRAA’s actions of erecting a fence and signboard illegal and arbitrary. She also asked the court to stop the agency from dispossessing her of the land.

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After reviewing the material, the court noted that fencing cannot be justified just because the property appears on the prohibited list and asked HYDRAA to obtain formal clarification from the concerned district collector before initiating any action in such cases.

The court also asked the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MA&UD) to verify whether any cases are pending in the court with respect to a land before issuing directions to HYDRAA.

The matter has been posted to April 13 for further hearing.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 12th April 2026 10:30 pm IST

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