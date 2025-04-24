HYDRAA chief inspects Patancheruvu, Gandipet, Ameenpur encroachments

Hyderabad: Responding to a series of public complaints, the commissioner of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), AV Ranganath, carried out a comprehensive field inspection on Thursday, April 24, covering multiple locations across the city.

In Patancheruvu, the commissioner visited the Nakkavagu Nala near Praneeth County, where he observed that nearly half the nala’s width, including its designated buffer zone, had been encroached. He directed officials to submit all relevant construction permit documents and instructed that encroachments be cleared if the nala does not meet the mandated width as per planning norms.

The inspection continued in Masjid Banda, where a complaint regarding encroachment of Jangamkunta land was verified. Similar checks were conducted in Kishta Reddy Peta under the Ameenpur Municipality, where complaints related to government land encroachments were taken up.

Addressing concerns from locals, the HYDRAA commissioner assured that those who have already built houses need not worry, but emphasised that no further encroachments will be tolerated.

At the Food Corporation of India layout in Gachibowli, Ranganath noted that layout roads and parks had been erased and were being used commercially for conventions. He reviewed the situation on site and flagged the misuse of designated public spaces.

In Neknampur, the inspection focused on allegations of road blockage caused by a wall built under high-tension power lines. The commissioner also examined complaints of encroachment on plots earmarked for public use within the same layout.

The visit concluded with a stop at Gandipet Lake, following a complaint about untreated sewage from Khanapur and Nagulapalli flowing into the lake through Bulkapur Nala. Officials were instructed to take immediate steps to divert the sewage and prevent further contamination of the water body.