HYDRAA clears encroachment in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Thursday, February 6 carried out an anti encroachment drive in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally.

The agency removed a fence constructed around a government land behind the Holistic Hospital on the Kukatpally – Nizampet road. The fence was removed after investigation into a complaint filed by a former soldier.

According to the complainant, a 300-yard house plot allotted to him in the same area had also been encroached upon. It was found that approximately 1253 yards of government land had been encroached upon. Acting on the complaint, a team of HYDRAA officials removed the fence built around the encroached land.

In a separate anti-encroachment, the agency demolished a wall that had been constructed to block access to the ORR service road at Rallaguda village in Shamshabad mandal. HYDRAA acted on a complaint filed by residents of Ralaguda village, wherein it was stated that the construction of a 155-meter-long wall had blocked access to the service road.