Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) removed 50 truckloads of garbage from the Balkapur nala within a 100-meter radius in Viratnagar, Tolichowki, on Friday, July 25.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath has instructed officials to remove obstructions in canals to ensure the smooth flow of flood water and avoid flooding risks in the city.

In this regard, the Commissioner inspected the Balkapur canal and the canal in Musheerabad. He also reviewed the expansion works of the Patny canal.

Inspection of Balkapur nala

HYDRAA has intensified garbage removal operations at the Balkapur nala, which brings rainwater from distant areas to Hussain Sagar. Locals have expressed their gratitude to HYDRA for removing the garbage accumulated in such a historic canal.

Also Read Patny nala widening brings relief, locals urge swift resumption of works

Inspection of Musheerabad canal

On the same day, HYDRAA Commissioner also inspected the surroundings of the collapsed retaining wall of the canal in Padma Colony in Musheerabad constituency. HYDRAA had also recently evacuated two houses that had become hazardous due to the collapse of the retaining wall.

Here, the Commissioner instructed the immediate construction of a retaining wall. The locals also requested a 500-meter-long box drain with a width of 6 to 8 meters to facilitate vehicle movement in the area.

The Commissioner said that he would review the proposal and take an appropriate decision accordingly.

Review of Patny nala works

HYDRAA Commissioner reviewed the Patny Nala works with Cantonment CEO Shri Madhukar Naik and other officials from HMDA, Irrigation and Revenue departments.

Officials stated that the expansion works at Patny Nala have mitigated the risk of flooding in the colonies located in the upper areas; however, objections raised in the Patny area halted the construction of the retaining wall, which has led to flooding in the area.

To this, the HYDRAA Commissioner instructed completing these works promptly to ensure the safety of the Patny area.

Also Read HYDRAA celebrates one year, students hold exhibition on environmental conservation

Protection of Mushkin Lake in Manikonda

The HYDRAA Commissioner on Friday, July 25, ordered the immediate removal of soil dumped within the Full Tank Level (FTL) boundary of Mushkin Lake in Manikonda.

He instructed that the soil dumped in the FTL boundary, along with the bund constructed on the upper part, be removed by the end of August and warned of criminal cases in case of failure.

This action comes after residents and representatives of the Mushkin Lake Protection Committee complained to HYDRAA that the construction of a bund around the upper part has restricted the lake to just 12 acres from the original 50 acres.

In this regard, HYDRAA conducted an inquiry at its office with representatives from Tatwa Real Estate (developer of the lake under CSR funds) and Dravansh, the NGO handling the project, who were present at the meeting.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, the HYDRAA Commissioner said that the dumping of soil in the lake is violating regulations under the guise of development work.

He instructed that the soil be removed immediately and that the lake be fully protected while continuing development work. He also warned that action would be taken if the instructions were not followed.