Patny nala widening brings relief, locals urge swift resumption of works

Hyderabad: Residents of several colonies around the Patny nala expressed gratitude to the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) after expansion efforts at the nala prevented colonies from being submerged following heavy rains in the city.

However, as monsoons intensify, the nala works have been halted midway, causing severe flooding in many areas around the nala.

Residents from Payga Colony, Viman Nagar, BHEL Colony, Margadarshi Colony, Lakshigunti Colony, and Indiranagar Basti, among others, noted that despite a rainfall of 11 to 14 centimetres on Friday, July 18, no water stagnated in their colonies. Hasmathpet nala and Picket nala in the Secunderabad Cantonment converge near Patny, where the width of the 26-meter nala narrows down to just 5-7 meters, causing flooding.

HYDRAA took up the nala expansion efforts in early June and cleared encroachments near the Patny nala and expanded it to 17 meters from 7 meters.

The agency was also working towards building a retaining wall; however, a few locals approached the court, preventing works from being completed, resulting in floodwaters from upstream inundating the Patny area.

Residents have demanded swift completion of the nala works, saying they have been facing the issue of flooding for 10 years now.

In a post on X, HYDRAA informed that due to flooding of the Patny nala, people had to be evacuated in boats.

Flooding in Prakurti Vihar

In a related incident, residents of Prakruti Vihar lodged a complaint with HYDRAA’s control room on Saturday, July 19, saying that following heavy rains in the area, floodwater inundated Prakruti Vihar in the Yapral area.

Following the complaint, HYDRAA took measures to drain the floodwater and on Sunday morning, cleared the obstructions in the flood canals and also ensured a path for water to flow from the adjacent venture.

Similarly, HYDRAA prevented flood risks to the Golf Enclave near Nagireddy Kunta by expanding on a canal. Acting on a previous complaint, HYDRAA had dug a 3-foot-wide canal to allow water to flow into Nagireddy Kunta; however, the canal proved inadequate following the heavy rains, thus prompting HYDRAA to enlarge the canal to a width of 10 feet.