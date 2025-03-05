HYDRAA clears road encroachment in Rangareddy’s Radha Colony

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Wednesday, March 5, cleared a long-pending road encroachment in Radha Colony, Sun City of Rangareddy district, following a grievance raised through Prajavani.

The issue arose when a 40-foot road was reduced to 20 feet due to illegal occupation by residents of an opposite plot. Despite multiple complaints and personal appeals to authorities, no action was taken.

A complainant, currently residing in Dubai, stated that their efforts to get the encroachment cleared during visits to Hyderabad had been unsuccessful. However, after raising the issue through HYDRAA Prajavani, the agency acted within 24 hours, restoring the road to its original width.

Speaking to the media, the complainant thanked the HYDRAA commissioner and staff for their swift action.

On March 4, HYDRAA carried out a demolition drive in Indiramma Colony (Balaji Hills), Ward 12, Nizampet Municipality, removing unauthorized roadside structures. Several illegal constructions, including apartment ramps encroaching on roads, fencing around plants, and iron-framed stairs leading to upper floors, were cleared.

Locals had reported severe traffic problems in colonies such as Venkatarayanagar, Balaji Colony, KNR Colony, and Kolanu Tulasi Reddy (KTR) Colony. Vehicles traveling between Nizampet and Miyapur Metro Station also faced frequent bottlenecks, causing difficulties for school buses and emergency vehicles, especially during peak hours.

On February 5, HYDRAA conducted a demolition drive against illegal land encroachments in various parts of Hyderabad including Dammaiguda, Kapra, and Medchal-Malkajgiri. This action follows numerous public complaints about residential colonies constructing unauthorised compound walls that obstruct public movement.

On February 3, the HYDRAA launched a demolition drive in Shamshabad, which is 24.5 kms from Hyderabad, following multiple complaints about illegal land encroachments. In response to the complaints, HYDRAA demolished the fencing and shed that was illegally occupying a 998-square-yard park in Southern Paradise, Sri Sampath Nagar.