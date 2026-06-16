Hyderabad: For Indian movie lovers, cinema is not just entertainment. It is a celebration. From first day first show whistles to huge cutouts, we love watching big films on the biggest screens possible. That is why IMAX has become a dream experience for many fans.

But many people still search one common question: what is the real difference between Experience in IMAX, Filmed for IMAX and Shot for IMAX?

What Makes IMAX Experience Special?

IMAX is known for its bigger screen, sharper picture, powerful sound and immersive theatre design. The main difference is not only size. IMAX screens are specially designed to make the audience feel closer to the story.

Some IMAX films also use taller aspect ratios like 1.90:1 or 1.43:1. This means viewers can see more picture from top to bottom compared to normal cinema screens. For action, war, fantasy and historical films, this gives a grand and larger than life feel.

What Is Experience in IMAX?

Experience in IMAX usually means the film is specially formatted or remastered for IMAX theatres. It may not be shot using IMAX cameras, but the visuals and sound are upgraded for the IMAX screen.

Films like Pathaan, KGF, Dhurandhar and many big Indian entertainers come under this space, where the audience gets a more premium big screen experience.

What Is Filmed for IMAX?

Filmed for IMAX means the makers planned the movie keeping IMAX screens in mind. These films are usually shot using IMAX certified digital cameras and may offer an expanded frame in IMAX theatres.

This gives more visual information and a better theatrical impact. Big upcoming Indian films like Ramayana and Varanasi are expected to increase this interest among Indian audiences.

What Is Shot for IMAX?

Shot for IMAX is considered the most premium category. These films are shot using high quality IMAX certified cameras or real IMAX film cameras. Christopher Nolan is one of the biggest global filmmakers who made IMAX famous among common audiences through films like The Dark Knight, Interstellar, Dunkirk and Oppenheimer.

IMAX Coming to Hyderabad Soon

Hyderabad is finally getting its IMAX experience back, and the location has made movie lovers even more excited. The iconic Sudarshan 70 MM theatre at RTC Cross Roads is being transformed into AMB Classic IMAX, a licensed IMAX with Laser auditorium. The project is backed by AMB Cinemas, Asian Cinemas and Telugu film personalities including Mahesh Babu. Reports say the screen is expected to become India’s second-largest IMAX screen, bringing bigger visuals, premium projection and immersive sound to Hyderabad audiences after many years.