HYDRAA commissioner cautions Ameenpur lake plot owners against fraudsters

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath has cautioned people living in the periphery of Ameenpur’s Pedda Cheruvu not to fall prey to fraudsters collecting funds in the assurance they would save their plots from submergence in the full-tank level (FTL) of the tank.

The issue was brought to his attention after some victims on Saturday, March 1, complained that certain individuals of a group named “Ameenpur Pedda Pond’s Flood Victims JAC” were collecting Rs 1,000 as membership. They demanded Rs 500 per square yard from plot owners whose land was submerged.

The victims showed WhatsApp messages and receipts issued after the payment to the HYDRAA commissioner.

They complained that the receipts were issued under the name of Nanduri Satyanarayana, and those collecting the funds assured that their money would be used to save their plots.

HYDRAA commissioner Ranganath told the victims to lodge their complaints against the fraudsters.

He confirmed the FTL of Pedda Cheruvu has increased from 95 acres to 450 acres and is being ascertained. The actual FTL boundary of the tank will be identified in 2-3 months.

He told the victims that FTL of the tank was being fixed based on the village records, Survey of India maps, National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) imagery, and other records of the departments concerned.

He said a committee was also being constituted with experts from JNTU and IIT Hyderabad to fix the FTL boundaries.