HYDRAA Commissioner inspects IDL Lake ahead of Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: With development work underway at IDL Lake in Kukatpally, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected the arrangements made to ensure the Ganesh immersion process proceeds without hindrance.

The lake’s depth has been increased to over 25 feet to facilitate smooth immersion of idols, according to a HYDRAA release issued on Friday, September 18.

Accompanied by officials from various departments, the HYDRAA Commissioner inspected the cranes installed near the main road, designed to transport idols arriving at the lake. The Commissioner was briefed on arrangements to remove immersed idols from the lake during the immersion process itself.

Previously, Ranganath had directed officials to make special arrangements for the immersion given the ongoing development works and on Friday inspected their implementation on-site. Satisfied with the desilting and water-filling operations carried out in the section of IDL Lake adjacent to the main road, the Commissioner noted that a depth of over 25 feet was achieved.

Ranganath then instructed officials to coordinate and continuously monitor the situation to ensure the immersion process proceeds without any difficulties.

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Enquiry into road obstruction in Anjaneya Nagar

Following his visit to the IDL Lake, Ranganath conducted a field inspection in connection with complaints received via the Prajavani concerning road obstructions near Anjaneya Nagar.

Locals met the Commissioner to inform him about the obstructions placed on the 100-foot road running alongside the under-construction ‘Whitewater Apartments’ in Anjaneya Nagar. Although the route offers easy access from Anjaneya Nagar to Kukatpally Road, encroachments on the thoroughfare were causing significant inconvenience, they said.

Noting that high-tension power lines also run overhead, the Ranganath ordered officials to remove encroachments, restore the road, and ensure no further obstructions are created.