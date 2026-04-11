HYDRAA conducts demolition drive in Ailapur village in Ameenpur

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) carried out a large-scale demolition drive in Ailapur village of Ameenpur Mandal in Sangareddy district.

The operation was conducted with heavy police deployment. HYDRAA teams, along with revenue and municipal officials, took part in identifying and clearing encroachments on government land.

Guest house demolished

During the drive, a guest house constructed despite court stay orders was demolished. Officials also initiated demolition of a six-storey building that was reportedly built without required permissions.

Authorities stated that the operation is focused on reclaiming government land while avoiding disturbance to existing houses in Ailapur Thanda and other residential areas occupied by economically weaker sections. Vacant encroached lands are being taken into possession.

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VIDEO | Sangareddy, Telangana: Heavy police deployment in Ameenpur's Ailapur village over land row in the area. #TelanganaNews #Sangareddy



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Jv2M0sDwRA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 11, 2026

Government land occupied

According to official data, Ailapur village has a total of 1,263 acres of government land, of which a significant portion has already been occupied by residential developments. HYDRAA has taken up measures to protect the remaining extent, reported to be around 860 acres.

The value of approximately 863 acres of land in the area is estimated to exceed Rs 15,000 crore.

Officials noted that court orders issued since 1998 had directed maintenance of status quo in the area. However, certain constructions, including the demolished guest house, were undertaken in violation of these orders.

Further details on the extent of demolitions are awaited.