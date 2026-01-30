HYDRAA continues fire safety inspections, seals 6 shops on 2nd day

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) continued its fire safety inspections at furniture shops for the second day and sealed six shops in different parts of the city on Friday, January 30.

Officials have expressed concern that cellars are being converted into godowns, with chemicals, paint cans, and furniture-making materials being stored inside.

They also found that many buildings lacked permits and fire no objection certificates (NOCs). Fire extinguishers, automatic water sprinklers and smoke detectors were also absent from the shops.

In this regard, six shops were sealed on Friday including Anu Furniture at Kompally crossroads, Royal Oak Furniture on PV Narasimha Rao Expressway in Attapur, Bantia Furniture in Uppal Nagole and Anu Furniture Showroom in Nacharam.

At Looking Good Furniture in Gachibowli, the cellar was filled with fire-prone stock like mattresses, batteries and paint. Ramps of the cellars were also obstructed with stock and the building lacked fire permits, HYDRAA said.

This action comes after five people including two children and a woman, were killed in a fire at Batcha Furniture shop at Nampally on January 24.

HYDRAA has launched a crackdown on shops violating safety norms, conducting joint inspections with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), fire and electricity officials.

On Thursday, officials had sealed Neerus showroom in Jubilee Hills Rd No 36 and Rahim and Mannan Estates Standard Furniture in Nampally.