Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Wednesday, May 28, conducted demolition drives against unauthorised constructions near the GHMC park at Alwyn Crossroads, Kondapur.

Following complaints from residents reported through Prajavani, the HYDRAA teams took swift action to remove illegal structures that were encroaching on government land. Officials confirmed that these encroachments were built without permission and were blocking public space.