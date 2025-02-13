HYDRAA demolishes resorts, convention in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response, Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolished Prakruti Resorts and Prakruti Convention at KomatiKunta, Devaryamjal village, Thumkunta Municipality of Medchal-Malkajgiri District on Thursday, February 13.

This action follows multiple complaints from locals to HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath about construction in Komatikunta’s Full Tank Level (FTL) area.

pic.twitter.com/YS14ZeXlg2 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 13, 2025

Earlier today, HYDRAA demolished illegal advertising hoardings in Hyderabad.

Advertisements by various agencies including Prakash Arts Pvt Ltd, Lead Space, UNI ADs and minor ad agencies such as PVS Ads, IKAR Ads, Ispace Advertisement, Surbahi Advertisement, UK Ads, B&M Ads, Sainath Ads, Foresite, I Catch have come under the HYDRAA’s radar.

On February 9, HYDRAA carried out a demolition drive in Koheda village, Abdullapurmet mandal of Rangareddy district following complaints from plot owners about illegal encroachments.

Members of the Radhe Dham Layout Plot Owners Welfare Association alleged that Sammireddy Balreddy encroached on plots in the Gram Panchayat Layout and constructed barrier walls, obstructing roads.

On February 7, HYDRAA conducted a special drive to remove unauthorized advertisement hoardings along the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath stated, “During the special drive at Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway, we removed advertisement hoardings, including those with expired permits and completely unauthorized ones that had no government approval or notice.”

On February 5, HYDRAA conducted a demolition drive against illegal land encroachments in various parts of Hyderabad including Dammaiguda, Kapra, and Medchal-Malkajgiri. This action follows numerous public complaints about residential colonies constructing unauthorised compound walls that obstruct public movement.

On February 3, HYDRAA launched a demolition drive in Shamshabad which is 24.5 km from Hyderabad following multiple complaints about illegal land encroachments. In response to the complaints, the agency demolished the fencing and shed that was illegally occupying a 998-square-yard park in Southern Paradise, Sri Sampath Nagar.