HYDRAA demolition drive clears encroachments in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: In a move to take action against encroachments, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Authority (HYDRAA) teams launched a demolition drive in Friends Colony, Shamirpet in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 22.

It was aimed at removing a compound wall built illegally.

Following the demolition, HYDRAA has warned that action will be taken against encroachments in the city.

In the Friends Colony demolition, it removed a compound wall built illegally over a 20-ft road for nearly 30 years.

Monsoon complaints from July to November

Earlier, during the 150-day monsoon season between July and November, HYDRAA-constituted monsoon emergency teams (METs) dealt with more than 1.62 lakh rain-related issues.

According to official data, a total of 1,62,291 works were executed across the city, including 1,10,780 catch-pit cleaning and problem-resolution tasks, 10,102 drain works, and 8,830 flooded-area complaints.

In addition, the teams completed 15,663 culvert works and 16,916 other related tasks.

Among other responsibilities, HYDRAA conducts demolition drives as it is responsible for clearing encroachments in Hyderabad.