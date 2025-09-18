HYDRAA DRF personnel resume duties after salary assurance

Hyderabad: Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel under the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) have resumed their duties after being assured that their salaries will not be reduced, announced HYDRAA in a statement on Wednesday, September 17.

The DRF staff had staged a protest in front of the HYDRAA police station on Wednesday after a government order lowered their monthly remuneration by Rs 5,000.

Following the protest, HYDRAA issued a statement clarifying that the salaries of outsourced employees had not been reduced, and the Government Order 1272 had only revised the salaries to match those of outsourced employees working in other departments.

HYDRAA also brought this issue to the state government’s attention, which ordered the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to pay a grant amount equal to the difference in salaries.

The DRF personnel currently working in HYDRAA have been transferred from GHMC’s Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) team.

HYDRAA explained that the grant from GHMC had been delayed as it required approval from the Standing Committee. However, to not cause inconvenience to employees due to unpaid salaries, HYDRAA released salaries as per GO 1272.

The employees, believing their salaries had been reduced, started protesting. HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath has assured that the grant would soon be provided by the GHMC, after which the employees resumed their duties.