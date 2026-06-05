HYDRAA fences land around 2.5 billion-year-old rocks in Khajaguda

The land has an estimated value of thirty thousand crore rupees, HYDRAA said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 5th June 2026 4:18 pm IST|   Updated: 5th June 2026 5:01 pm IST
Khajaguda rocks
Khajaguda rocks, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: On World Environment Day, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) undertook a major initiative to preserve the city’s 2.5 billion-year-old historic rock mounds by fencing the 200-acre area on the Puppalaguda-Khajaguda border in Gandipet mandal of Rangareddy district.

The land has an estimated value of Rs 30,000, HYDRAA said.

The Society to Save Rocks has been fighting to protect historic rock formations for decades and has even approached the Telangana High Court regarding it. In 2019, the High Court ordered the Municipal and Revenue departments to protect the rocks; however, a delay in identifying boundaries and fencing gave rise to encroachments.

Subhan Bakery

The society approached HYDRAA over the issue, which conducted a field examination along with Revenue and Municipal departments before fencing the land on Friday, June 5.

According to HYDRAA, the government owns 174 acres in survey number 452/1 and 119.05 acre in survey number 454/1. Out of the total 293.05 acre, 263.05 acre had been allotted to Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

However, revenue officials identified that 63.05 acre have been occupied by private individuals due to overlapping issues between two villages, and only 200 acre remain in HMDA’s possession.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Moreover, five acre have been allotted to various temples, and another five acre has been allotted to a dargah.

The agency is also developing the Bhagirathamma Lake adjacent to these hills, which, once completed, is expected to make the area a major tourist attraction.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 5th June 2026 4:18 pm IST|   Updated: 5th June 2026 5:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button