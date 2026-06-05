HYDRAA fences land around 2.5 billion-year-old rocks in Khajaguda

Hyderabad: On World Environment Day, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) undertook a major initiative to preserve the city’s 2.5 billion-year-old historic rock mounds by fencing the 200-acre area on the Puppalaguda-Khajaguda border in Gandipet mandal of Rangareddy district.

The land has an estimated value of Rs 30,000, HYDRAA said.

On World Environment Day, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) undertook a major initiative to preserve the city's 250 crore-year-old historic rock mounds by fencing the 200-acre area on the Puppalaguda-Khajaguda border in Gandipet mandal of Rangareddy… pic.twitter.com/JXN7wvBM7J — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 5, 2026

The Society to Save Rocks has been fighting to protect historic rock formations for decades and has even approached the Telangana High Court regarding it. In 2019, the High Court ordered the Municipal and Revenue departments to protect the rocks; however, a delay in identifying boundaries and fencing gave rise to encroachments.

The society approached HYDRAA over the issue, which conducted a field examination along with Revenue and Municipal departments before fencing the land on Friday, June 5.

According to HYDRAA, the government owns 174 acres in survey number 452/1 and 119.05 acre in survey number 454/1. Out of the total 293.05 acre, 263.05 acre had been allotted to Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

However, revenue officials identified that 63.05 acre have been occupied by private individuals due to overlapping issues between two villages, and only 200 acre remain in HMDA’s possession.

Moreover, five acre have been allotted to various temples, and another five acre has been allotted to a dargah.

The agency is also developing the Bhagirathamma Lake adjacent to these hills, which, once completed, is expected to make the area a major tourist attraction.