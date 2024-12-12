Hyderabad: Khajaguda rocks restrictions due to HMDA’s absence, say activists

Hyderabad: The arbitrary closure of entry or restrictions that have been imposed at the Khajaguda rocks since last week are a result of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) unofficially allowing the temple and dargah in the site to take over and man entry. Activists who have been fighting to save the heritage site however pointed out that the HMDA has simply shirked-off its responsibility, as it is illegal for both private parties to restrict the public in any way.

Visitors to Khajaguda last week were surprised when they were turned away by the security there, who told them that entry after 5 p.m. is not possible. While it was not the first time that such a thing has happened, on enquiry, it was found that the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy temple trust, which manages a large temple at the base of the monument, along with the management of the Fakhruddingutta dargah have been managing the entry gates off-late.

While HMDA officials did not want to comment on this issue, activists said that they also checked with the authorities, they were informed that the HMDA itself has allowed both the private parties to manage the gate and entry timings. The reason given for this, among others, are ‘obscene’ and ‘immoral’ activities, drug consumption and also littering by people who come there.

One of the unauthorised temples at the Khajaguda site. (Image: Siasat).

“However, even if sucht things are happening it is the responsibility of the HMDA to make sure that the Khajaguda rock site is safe. They cannot just hand it over entirely to private parties. Tomorrow they will claim that the pubic space belongs to them,” said an activist who did not want to be named.

it may be recalled that two unauthorised sanctums were built at the Khajaguda rocks in March. The site has been facing severe threats of encroachments over the last few years, which include drilling and destruction of ancient rock structures by different parties. The Anantha Padmanabha Swamy temple trust in the past also built two new gates enclosing the site without reportedly. However, the unauthorised constructions were demolished by the HMDA in March itself thanks to activists.

It is to be seen if activists will be take this issue up with the HMDA and make sure the control is back in the hands of the government. Prior to this, a protest was held a few years ago wherein activists had also put up boards stating that the Khajaguda rock site is protected and cannot be encroached.

HMDA was supposed take control of Khajaguda rocks

The Khajaguda rock site is an ancient site and important part of Hyderabad’s terrain. It was earlier a protected side and was in the state government’s list of protected sites. It cannot be altered, and any work there has to be done by seeking permission from the HMDA. The rock formations here reportedly date back to millions of years ago.

Fakhruddin Gutta, popularly known as Khajaguda Hills, is a protected heritage site in Hyderabad. It is immensely loved and visited by trekkers, rock climbers, walkers, and others. However, for more than a decade, the place has been witnessing destruction due to encroachment. The site with rocks dating to several million years is located in Nanakramguda in Hyderabad. It is just a 20-minute drive from the Amazon Hyderabad campus and the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Gachibowli. Khajaguda rocks also provide a green lung space amidst the hectic, concrete-filled IT corridor.