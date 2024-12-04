HYDRAA gears up to address public grievances in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at resolving public grievances more efficiently, the Hyderabad Urban Development and Regional Authority (HYDRAA) has announced the introduction of Complaints Day every Monday, starting in January 2025.

This dedicated day will focus on addressing pressing civic issues such as encroachments on ponds, canals, parks, and other concerns affecting the city’s infrastructure and environment.

Where will HYDRAA sessions be held in Hyderabad?

The sessions will be held at Buddha Bhavan, a central and accessible location for residents.

Complaints Day will serve as a weekly platform where citizens can directly raise their concerns with senior officials of HYDRAA.

Rs 50 cr funds released

Recently, the Telangana government released Rs 50 crore to HYDRAA. The funds will be used for maintaining the HYDRAA office, purchasing new vehicles, and covering expenses related to demolitions so far.

A total of Rs 200 crore has been allotted for HYDRAA in the state’s budget, with the initial release of Rs 50 crore.

HYDRAA was established by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on July 12 to conserve government lakes and parks, restore ponds, and manage disasters within Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

By August, it had reclaimed 43.94 acres of encroached land within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits.