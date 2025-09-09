HYDRAA, GHMC use robots to clear drains below Ameerpet metro station

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are using robots to clear the silt and plastic waste clogging-the underground drains near the Ameerpet metro station.

HYDRAA chief inspects de-silting works

On Tuesday, September 9, HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath inspected the de-silting works near the Ameerpet metro station, which got flooded during the recent heavy rains.

The officials informed the commissioner that the de-silting works on the Ameerpet main road, under the metro station, will be completed in 4-5 days.

Explaining the need for using robots to clear the hardened-silt fully or partially blocking the box drains under the metro station, the officials showed the commissioner the need to use robo technology to clear box drains, to address most of the flooding in that area.

HYDRAA clears encroachments in lakes in Tukkuguda

Making it clear that HYDRAA will not interfere in the dispute between Vertex Real Estate and one Chaitanya Reddy, the agency has stated that it has filed two cases against the realtor, for illegally dumping debris inside the Kothakunta tank, located in Tukkuguda municipality.

HYDRAA also stated that the Vertex Real Estate had also constructed illegal structures in Suram Cheruvu, which the agency demolished.

HYDRAA clarified that it was Chaitanya Reddy, on whose complaint HYDRAA made both the aggrieved parties sit together and resolve the dispute, which was about a road laid by Vertex Real estate, on Chaitanya Reddy has claimed was hers.

According to HYDRAA, Chaitanya Reddy claims to have paid Rs 50 lakh to Sunkari Naresh, of Vertex Real Estate, but on the other hand the latter told HYDRAA that he received the amount in return for his services as an advocate.

HYDRAA disclosed that Sunkari Naresh has been removed from the bar council’s membership, but got a temporary stay against the removal. It hoped the police investigation by the Pahadi Shareef police station where the case has been filed, would reveal more about the involvement of middlemen in the transaction as being alleged by Chaitanya Reddy.

HYDRAA condemned what it called Sunkari Naresh’s false propaganda against it.