HYDRAA Prajavani receives 41 complaints

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Monday, October 6, received a total of 41 complaints through their public grievance cell regarding encroachments on parks, roads and government land.

Road encroachments in Madhapur

Residents of Ayyappa Society in Madhapur complained about encroachments on 28th main road, which, according to the map, should be 60 feet wide, but has narrowed due to people setting up shops and constructing residential buildings.

They informed that although the shops were removed following High Court orders, they have mushroomed back. The encroachers allegedly threatened them and demanded Rs 40 lakhs to vacate.

Road, park encroachments in Hayathnagar

Representatives of the Adityanagar Residents Welfare Association reached out to HYDRAA, complaining about encroachments on two link roads and a park in Hayathnagar mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

Park land sold as plots in Medchal-Malkajgiri

A complaint was received from Saipriyanagar, located in Medipally mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, saying that a 2000-square-yard park is being converted into plots and sold along with the other 2500 plots in the layout.

Government land encroachment in Medchal

Boorampet villagers in Medchal district filed a complaint expressing concerns over an alleged 1 km and 60-meter-wide road encroachment on government land in Survey Number 166/3 to provide access to the ventures above.

The complainants appealed to HYDRAA to take immediate steps.