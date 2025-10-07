HC for clear TDR policy in lake development projects, HYDRAA lauded

Hyderabad: Emphasising the need for a fair and transparent compensation system, the Telangana High Court has directed the state government to formulate a comprehensive policy on Transferable Development Rights (TDR) for landowners affected by lake development works.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy observed that property owners whose lands fall within the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones of lakes must be adequately compensated to ensure the smooth continuation of restoration projects.

“If the government adopts a transparent and fair mechanism for TDR compensation, lake development projects can proceed without disputes or delays,” he noted.

The judge made these remarks on Monday, October 6, while hearing a case related to two acres of land situated under the Thammidikunta Lake limits in Madhapur.

HYDRAA’s efforts lauded

During the proceedings, Justice Reddy appreciated the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) for its “consistent and mission-driven approach toward lake restoration.”

He observed that the civic body’s initiatives had significantly improved several water bodies across Hyderabad that were once affected by encroachments and pollution.

“The development of lakes such as Batukammakunta and Malkam Cheruvu reflects HYDRAA’s commitment to rejuvenation and urban sustainability,” the court observed.

Batukammakunta Lake gets special mention

The High Court made a special mention of Batukammakunta Lake, which was once filled with waste and weeds but has since been transformed into a scenic public space.

Justice Reddy said the rejuvenated lake not only enhanced the city’s aesthetic appeal but also helped reduce flood risk and improve groundwater recharge.

He remarked that such projects highlight how continuous restoration efforts can revive Hyderabad’s ecological balance while making the city more livable.

Justice Reddy pointed out that similar restoration works are underway at five other lakes across the city, citing Malkam Cheruvu in Gachibowli as another success story. “These projects demonstrate HYDRAA’s proactive approach to balancing urban development with environmental conservation,” he said.

Advocate endorses court’s stand

Senior advocate S Sridhar, appearing for the petitioners in the Thammidikunta TDR case, endorsed the court’s observations and praised HYDRAA’s initiatives as “a benchmark in sustainable urban lake management.”

He urged the government to ensure rightful TDR compensation for landowners impacted by lake restoration activities.