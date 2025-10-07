PIL in Telangana HC challenges Goshamahal Stadium transfer for OGH

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court has directed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to file its counter within two weeks in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the transfer of Goshamahal Stadium land for the construction of a new Osmania General Hospital (OGH) complex.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin issued the order on Monday while hearing the PIL filed by Gundolu Ramu.

Petitioner challenges Telangana govt’s move

The petitioner has challenged the Telangana government’s decision to transfer the Goshamahal Stadium and adjoining land to the Health, Medical, and Family Welfare department for the proposed OGH project, arguing that it is illegal, arbitrary, and unconstitutional.

The plea seeks to set aside Government Order (GO) Ms No. 45, issued on January 30, 2025, alleging that the decision violates the Zonal Regulations of the Master Plan 2031 and provisions of the Telangana Urban Areas (Development) Act, 1975.

The court observed that HMDA must file its counter within the stipulated time, warning that failure to comply would invite costs.

The matter has been listed for further hearing after two weeks.