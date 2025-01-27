OGH relocation: Scrap vehicles at Goshamahal stadium auctioned, Rs 56.1L raised

Hyderabad: Scrap vehicles abandoned at the Goshamahal police stadium were auctioned by Hyderabad police in connection with the proposed relocation of Osmania General Hospital (OGH)to the ground on Monday, January 27.

A total of 537 vehicles, including 355 two-wheelers, 70 three-wheelers, 102 four-wheelers, 10 heavy vehicles and around 5 tons of iron scrap were auctioned. The event raised Rs. 56,10,000, which will be deposited into the government treasury.

Approximately 150 bidders from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra attended the auction.

CM to lay foundation stone for new Osmania General Hospital on Jan 31

On August 3, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy announced that the new building of the OGH will be built on 30 acres in Goshamahal, while the existing old heritage building will be restored. The announcement has drawn a mixed response from former footballers who played on this iconic ground.

On October 27, Revenue minister P Srinivas Reddy has announced that the state cabinet has approved the transfer Goshamahal police stadium land for the construction of the new Osmania General Hospital’s campus in its place.

On November 27, GHMC’s standing committee has recommended approval for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the construction of OGH. Additionally, the committee reviewed and approved the income and expenditure related to GHMC for September.

on January 25, at a high-level review meeting at his residence, CM Revanth Reddy directed officials to follow regulations during the construction of the new OGH building.

He is set lay the foundation stone on January 31 .

Officials were told to develop two floors of underground parking so that visiting patients, helpers and staff can park their vehicles conveniently. “Due care should be taken in the construction of the hospital, parking and landscape,” the chief minister said.

He also emphasised an efficient road network developed on all four sides of the new hospital to facilitate hassle-free vehicular traffic. “Underpasses should be built to connect other roads where it is required,” he said.

History of OGH

The OGH was completed in 1925 after Hyderabad was affected by the bubonic plague around 1911. The city administration then took care of the issue, following which the then Nizam Osman Ali Khan (1911-48) set up the City Improvement Board (CIB) in 1912 to improve Hyderabad’s infrastructure. It was designed by architect Vincent Esch, who also designed the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

The original or heritage building of Osmania Hospital (along with others like the High Court and City College) is a fine example of the Osmania style or Indo-Saracenic genre of architecture and is an integral part of Hyderabad’s 20th-century riverscape and skyline. The CIB during the reign of Osman Ali Khan had transformed the medieval city into a modern metropolis, complete with infrastructure like the High Court, railway stations, etc.