HYDRAA Prajavani receives 47 complaints

Hyderabad: The Prajavani meeting, held by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on November 10, raised serious concerns regarding the erasure of park names, the construction of temples inside park areas, and the erection of small business sheds nearby.

A total of 47 complaints were filed, with residents requesting authorities to conserve park and governmental lands, along with water bodies, from illegal encroachments.

Locals reported major encroachment, stating that parks are losing their original form due to the unauthorised construction of buildings within their boundaries. In response, citizens appealed to the government for immediate action, including installing perimeter fencing, to protect and restore these public spaces.

In the Medchal-Malkajgiri district, representatives of Balaji Enclave filed a complaint about 30 government land pits that are encroached upon.

Several residents from the Sangareddy district complained that the lake area, which expands yearly, has caused some plots to be submerged. They requested the bund height to be reduced and asked the government to set clear and official boundaries for the water body.

Complaints were also received that open spaces in the Telangana Housing Board Colony are disappearing in the Rangareddy district. They reported that roads are being blocked to take over vacant spaces.

In the Baglingampally division of Musheerabad constituency, complaints were with regard to the encroachment on children’s park lands.

They appealed to HYDRAA to halt the business disturbances and ensure the protection of the park.

