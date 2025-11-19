HYDRAA protects 450 square yards of park land in Saroornagar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Wednesday, November 19, cleared encroachments from a park in Rangareddy’s Saroornagar mandal.

According to HYDRAA, the layout for Sai Ganesh Nagar was established in 1979 with 176 plots and 450 square yards allocated for a park. However, this land was recently encroached upon and an unauthorized room was built on it.

The locals approached HYDRAA, which conducted an inspection and razed down the illegal room and wall from the land after confirming with the sub-registrar’s office.