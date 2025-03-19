HYDRAA recieved 9800 complaints since inception: AV Ranganath

Construction of Park in Hyderabad's Moosapet in 3 weeks: HYDRAA
HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath.

Hyderabad: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath announced that the HYDRAA department has received a total of 9,800 complaints since its establishment, and they are taking action by categorizing these complaints based on regions.

In his statement on Tuesday, March 18, he emphasized that various organizations and individuals have submitted multiple complaints regarding the same issues, prompting the designation of officials to review them regionally.

HYDRAA chief issues stern warning against misuse of agency name

He expressed frustration over intentional criticisms directed at Hydra, which is striving for the city’s future.

He warned that strict actions would be taken against individuals and gangs collecting money under the guise of HYDRAA.

Citizens are encouraged to report any such incidents to local police, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), or at the office near Tank Bund, he added.

