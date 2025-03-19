HYDRAA chief issues stern warning against misuse of agency name

Hyderabad: AV Ranganath, Commissioner of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA), has issued a strong warning against individuals exploiting the name of HYDRAA for illegal activities or extortion.

He emphasized that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty of such misconduct, including suspension for HYDRAA employees involved.

The warning follows allegations by Congress MLA Anirudh Reddy that some individuals are using HYDRAA’s name to intimidate and extort money from citizens.

Commissioner Ranganath clarified that the agency would not tolerate any malpractice and urged the public to report such incidents.

Complaints can be lodged with local police stations, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), or vigilance departments, he said, assuring that cases would be thoroughly investigated and offenders prosecuted.

Ranganath reiterated that HYDRAA was established to protect public resources such as lakes and government lands, and any misuse of its authority would be dealt with severely.

He encouraged citizens to bring evidence of wrongdoing to his attention, ensuring transparency and accountability within the agency.