HYDRAA reclaims 7,200 sq yards of parkland in Medchal’s Keesara

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Tuesday, September 29, reclaimed 7,200 square yards of land meant for a park and markets, which was turned into private plots.

According to the agency, the land is in TPS Chamundipatnam Colony under Kundanpally village in Keesara mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The layout, developed in 1983, had 6,000 square yards specifically reserved for a park.

However, some individuals had allegedly attempted to encroach on the land by putting up precast walls around it. The park site was subsequently treated as private property and divided into plots. Complainants alleged that they were not allowed to install a Ganesh idol during Ganesh Chaturthi.

The layout also comprised two separate 600-square-yard plots, totalling 1,200 square yards, earmarked for markets and other public requirements.

The Chamundipatnam Colony Cultural and Welfare Association approached HYDRAA through its public grievance programme, seeking protection of the land.

Based on the complaint, HYDRAA officials inspected the site along with municipal and revenue authorities and verified the original layout records and the portions reserved for public use.

After confirming the designated public-use areas, HYDRAA removed the alleged encroachments from the 7,200-square-yard stretch on Tuesday.

Officials fenced the land and erected boards identifying it as land protected by HYDRAA.

Fencing around lake in Sangareddy

In another operation, the agency also stepped in to prevent encroachments at Saki Lake in Patancheru, Sangareddy district.

The lake, spread over more than 100 acres, had reportedly been facing encroachment attempts from one side, with soil being dumped using trucks to fill portions of the waterbody.

Irrigation officials, who had been trying to protect the lake, approached HYDRAA for assistance after the soil dumping allegedly continued.

Acting on the Irrigation Department’s request, HYDRAA laid around one kilometre of fencing along the vulnerable stretch of Saki Lake on Tuesday.

The fencing is aimed at preventing vehicles from entering the area and dumping soil, thereby helping protect the lake from further encroachment.

Residents of nearby colonies thanked HYDRAA for the intervention and the measures taken to secure the waterbody.