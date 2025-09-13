HYDRAA reclaims govt land worth Rs 500 cr in Shamshabad

The revenue department said the land was allotted to the education department in 2011.

Boundary wall on a government land being demolished in Shamshabad
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Saturday, September 13, demolished encroachments and reclaimed government land worth Rs 500 crore in Shamshabad.

The demolition drive was conducted at Shathamarai village. Walls and iron sheds built around a 12-acre plot were demolished.

While removing encroachments, HYDRAA protected existing residences, a temple and a mosque located on about one acre of the land.

According to a report by Newsmeter, a local political leader and Aneesh Constructions attempted to claim ownership. The company also installed boards in its name and tried to initiate construction activities. They claimed to have purchased the land from descendants of the Asaf Jahis.

The demolition drive took place after locals and the Intermediate Board of Education submitted photographs and lodged a formal complaint with HYDRAA.

