HYDRAA reclaims parkland worth Rs 7 crore in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) reclaimed 1,200 square yards of a park worth Rs 7 crore in Ameenpur on Sunday, February 8.

The agency conducted an anti-encroachment drive at the park situated in Charkapuri Colony. Following the drive, HYDRAA officials said that the 1,253.8 square yard land was located in survey number 135 of Ameenpur.

In 2022, it was designated for public use via a gift deed settlement by the developers with permission for developing a park. Based on a complaint by the Charkapuri Colony Welfare Society regarding the encroachment, HYDRAA inspected the area and found that the boundary to demarcate the park and road were missing.

The agency put up a fencing around the park, a board stating that the land is protected by HYDRAA was also erected.