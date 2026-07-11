HYDRAA reclaims Rs 100 cr land in Pet Basheerabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Friday, July 10, cleared encroachments from 1.30 acres of government land in Pet Basheerabad of Qutbullapur mandal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Officials said Survey No. 25/2 comprises 38.15 acres of government land under the control of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), which has been allotted to the Journalists’ Housing Society.

To prevent encroachments, HYDRAA had earlier fenced 36.25 acres of the land. However, the management of St. Ann’s High School had continued to occupy the remaining 1.30 acres and was using it as a playground, a press release said.

The school management had earlier sought time until the end of the academic year to vacate the land. As the boundary wall around the occupied portion remained intact even after the academic year ended, HYDRAA launched an enforcement drive on Friday.

Boundary wall demolished

During the operation, officials demolished the boundary wall, fenced the reclaimed land, and installed signboards identifying it as government property.

Authorities estimated the market value of the reclaimed 1.30-acre parcel at more than Rs. 100 crore.