HYDRAA restores park in Alwal after 25 years, residents celebrate

Hyderabad: Residents of Reddy Enclave rejoiced after a park that had been encroached upon for the past 25 years was finally restored by the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Saturday, July 5.

Residents of Reddy Enclave, located in Alwal Circle of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, approached HYDRAA through their public grievance cell, alleging that the descendants of the layout’s developers had encroached upon the land designated as a park.

Following the complaint, HYDRAA officials conducted an investigation and confirmed that an area of 2,640 square yards had been allocated for a park in the 16-acre layout.

The encroachments were then cleared, a fence was constructed around the park, and a board stating “Park Protected by HYDRA” was installed.

Residents gathered in the park holding placards of “Thankyou HYDRAA” and expressed gratitude for ending their 25-year-long struggle.