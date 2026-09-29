HYDRAA speeds up Sunnam Cheruvu works ahead of Dasara

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath on Tuesday, September 29, inspected the rejuvenation work at the Sunnam Cheruvu ahead of the lake’s inauguration by Chief Minister A Revath Reddy on Dasara in October.

HYDRAA officials were also asked to expedite work on the Thamidikunta Lake. Ranganath lauded the work done to clear the silt and increase the depth of both the lakes, and directed officials to complete the greenery, walking track, and other developments at the earliest.

Ranganath also asked authorities to clear and develop the stormwater drains coming from Gayatri Nagar and Borabanda to Sunnam Cheruvu lake, along with the Hanuman temple adjacent to the lake.

Thammidikunta, located near Hitec City, was where HYDRAA had razed actor Akkineni Nagarjuna’s N Convention.

Similarly, the agency also razed multiple commercial encroachments raised on Madhapur’s Sunnam Cheruvu, and has revamped both the lakes as part of the agency’s first phase of lake restoration initiatives.