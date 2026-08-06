HYDRAA to create mini pond for Ganesh Idol immersion in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Wednesday, August 5, announced it will create a mini pond in Kukatpally for Ganesh idol immersion.

The decision was announced by the HYDRAA Commissioner, AV Ranganath, during a review of restoration works at the IDL lake in Madhapur. He was accompanied by local MLAs, Madhavaram Krishna Rao and Arikepudi Gandhi. The Commissioner stated that nearly three metres of silt would be removed from the lake to enhance its water storage capacity.

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MLA Madhavram Krishna Rao urged that adequate arrangements be made for idol immersion following Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ranganath assured that temporary immersion facilities would be provided this year and that the lake would be fully developed by next year with permanent infrastructure to accommodate the increasing number of Ganesh idols.

Later, the HYDRAA team inspected Thammidikunta Lake in Madhapur. Ranganath asked officials to expedite the remaining works and prepare the lake for inauguration. He reviewed the construction of the main entrance gates and directed officials to strengthen the outlet system to ensure smooth discharge of excess water after the lake fills, reducing flood risk from runoff flowing into the lake from the Kondapur-Madhapur IT corridor.

He also asked officials to develop green spaces, play areas and other recreational facilities around the lake to create a pleasant public space for visitors.

HYDRAA Additional Commissioner D Anand and Additional Commissioner of Police P Tirumala, along with officials from the Irrigation and Municipal Departments, participated in the inspection.