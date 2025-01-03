HYDRAA to offer 970 contract jobs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response & Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is going to offer 970 contract jobs in the city.

As per a report published in TNIE, the agency is going to hire 203 managers and 767 assistants on an outsourcing basis for a period of one year.

HYDRAA offers contract jobs for water bodies in Hyderabad

The responsibility of the recruits will be to help HYDRAA in protecting water bodies, parks, open spaces in layouts, government lands, and nalas up to the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Their responsibilities will also include identifying unauthorized constructions and encroachments.

The removal of encroachments on footpaths, lakes, open spaces, parks, etc., in Hyderabad will come under their roles and responsibilities for the contract jobs offered by HYDRAA.

Seven packages

As per the report, the selected candidates will be grouped into seven packages: two for managers and five for assistants.

It is estimated that the total expenditure on salaries will be over Rs 31.70 crore for a year.

While managers are likely to receive Rs 22,750 per month, the monthly salary of an assistant will be Rs 19,500.