HYDRAA to resume Prajavani from June 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) will resume its public grievance program (Prajavani) from Monday, June 22, after a break of six weeks.

The break was announced on May 6 to clear pending complaints.

Commissioner AV Ranganath said that in the upcoming session, HYDRAA will focus on monsoon problems like areas prone to waterlogging and the reasons behind it.

It will also handle complaints regarding encroachments on flood canals, obstructions in lakes, parks, government lands, and spaces intended for public use.