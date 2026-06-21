HYDRAA to resume Prajavani from June 22

The break was announced on May 6 to clear pending complaints.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Residents protest at Ameenpur over alleged cheating in plot purchases.
Ilapuram residents approach HYDRAA

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) will resume its public grievance program (Prajavani) from Monday, June 22, after a break of six weeks.

The break was announced on May 6 to clear pending complaints.

Commissioner AV Ranganath said that in the upcoming session, HYDRAA will focus on monsoon problems like areas prone to waterlogging and the reasons behind it.

Subhan Bakery

It will also handle complaints regarding encroachments on flood canals, obstructions in lakes, parks, government lands, and spaces intended for public use.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button