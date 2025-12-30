HYDRAA violations in Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla lake restoration: Activist

Hyderabad: Ahead of the historical Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla lake’s inauguration in Hyderabad in January, local activist Lubna Sarwat has once again raised concern over the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency’s (HYDRAA) involvement in its restoration, accusing them of “destroying the heritage structure.”

Earlier this month, the activist had written to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, asking him to halt the inauguration and take action against HYDRAA. In her letter, she alleged several violations found during her field inspection of the lake, including demolition of the old bund and concrete and dirt dumping inside the full tank level (FTL).

Sarwat had stated that HYDRAA had consistently failed to provide the actual area of the lake or even present a detailed project report (DPR) about the restoration. She accused HYDRAA of misrepresenting facts, committing fraudulent acts, suppressing facts and rejecting right to information (RTI) appeals.

Sarwath has asked HYDRAA to respond to the video released by her earlier this month, in which she backed her claims of lake encroachment using satellite images.

“It is indeed pathetic on the part of HYDRAA, who, after destroying the heritage bund and water bodies [the Bum Rukn-Ud-Dowla lake and Neher Hussaini bowli] and after committing contempt of Supreme Court orders on protecting water bodies, and after telling lies in the National Green Tribunal and telling lies to the public and press; is now trying to gain legitimacy for its falsified acts,” she stated in her letter.