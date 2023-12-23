Hyundai Motor Group startup to showcase AI mobility software at CES

Through paid-in capital increases, the group plans to invest a total of 1.7 trillion won in 42dot through 2025.

Seoul: 42dot, Hyundai Motor Group’s global software research startup, plans to showcase its vision of software-defined vehicles (SDV) and related technologies at next month’s CES 2024, the company said.

42dot said it plans to unveil its advanced SDV technology focusing on data and artificial intelligence (AI) that can operate safely and efficiently at the annual electronics trade show to be held in Las Vegas, the US, reports Yonhap news agency.

The company will present Hyundai Motor Group’s proprietary SDV operating system at CES, which enhances vehicle functionalities and user experience through data collection and AI technology.

Hyundai Motor Group acquired 42dot, founded by former Naver Chief Technology Officer Song Chang-hyeon, in August 2022 for 274.6 billion won ($211.1 million).

