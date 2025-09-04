I am candidate of political parties that represent 63 pc of India’s population: Sudershan Reddy

Patna: INDIA bloc’s vice presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy on Thursday said he was the nominee of those political parties that represent more than 63 per cent of the country’s population, and so when he was offered to fight the elections, he could not refuse.

Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, made the statement while addressing a press conference in Patna.

“The prevailing situation in the country establishes the fact that democracy is in danger. That is the reason I have come here to meet the leaders of the INDIA bloc constituents. Bihar is the birthplace of democracy. Bihar is the land of Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavir and emperor Ashoka,” he said.

“Let me make it very clear that I have no inclination to join any political party in future. I am the candidate of those political parties that represent more than 63 per cent of the country’s population. When the offer came to me, it was not possible to refuse it. How could I refuse it?” he added.

Reddy said he has the support of several non-INDIA bloc parties and Independent MPs as well.

“I was upholding the Constitution (as a judge) and that is the oath administered to a judge…So this journey is nothing new to me,” he said.

“I have taken an oath on the Constitution several times. My responsibility is not just to abide by the Constitution, but to protect it. I always keep a copy of the Constitution with me,” he added.

Reddy said the vice presidential polls are going to be one of the fairest elections in the recent history of India.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who was also present at the press conference, said Reddy will receive the support of all MPs of his party.

“But, the country wants to know where Mr Dhankhar is? Has he been placed under house arrest? If his health conditions are not good, a medical bulletin must be released,” he said.

“I must say that two people from Gujarat, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, have hijacked all constitutional bodies in the country. These two leaders, with the help of the Election Commission (EC), want to end democracy in the country,” he alleged.

Yadav claimed the people of Bihar will not allow this to happen and oust the NDA government.